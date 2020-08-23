30 ‘ponds on wheels’ ply on roads for early Ganesh visarjan

PUNE In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to avoid mass crowding on the roads, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced ‘artificial immersion ponds on wheels’, which was inaugurated by mayor Murlidhar Mohol at Balgandharva Rangmndir, on Sunday.

A total of 30 such immersion ‘ponds on wheels’ took the roads as people bid adieu to Ganesha after one-and-a-half-day.

“Last year at least five lakh Ganesh idols were immersed at various ghats and PMC’s artificial ponds. At least 25 lakh people were on the streets during the immersion process during the ten-day festival. So, to avoid such a situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic we have created the idea of artificial ponds on wheels,” said Mohol.

According to civic officials last year 14,000 Ganesh idols were immersed after one-and-a-half-day.

“As a safety precaution people should immerse the idol at homes and if not at PMC immersion tanks,” added Mohol.

All the immersion ghats have been sealed and strict police bandobast is in place at every ghat.

“Response to artificial ponds on wheels has been good since morning (on Sunday). This year we are expecting fewer numbers of Ganesh idols for immersion due to the pandemic,” said Dnyaneshwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, PMC.

One of the members of Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust on the request of anonymity said, “This arrangement from PMC, is one of the best options in the time of Covid-19. People should follow all safety precautions and celebrate the festival at homes.”

Meanwhile, in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) the civic body has sealed the immersion ghats and appealed to people to celebrate and immersion idols at homes as a safety measure amid the Covid-19 crisis.