Sections
Home / Cities / 30 ‘ponds on wheels’ ply on roads for early Ganesh visarjan

30 ‘ponds on wheels’ ply on roads for early Ganesh visarjan

PUNE In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to avoid mass crowding on the roads, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced ‘artificial immersion ponds on wheels’, which...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:38 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to avoid mass crowding on the roads, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced ‘artificial immersion ponds on wheels’, which was inaugurated by mayor Murlidhar Mohol at Balgandharva Rangmndir, on Sunday.

A total of 30 such immersion ‘ponds on wheels’ took the roads as people bid adieu to Ganesha after one-and-a-half-day.

“Last year at least five lakh Ganesh idols were immersed at various ghats and PMC’s artificial ponds. At least 25 lakh people were on the streets during the immersion process during the ten-day festival. So, to avoid such a situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic we have created the idea of artificial ponds on wheels,” said Mohol.

According to civic officials last year 14,000 Ganesh idols were immersed after one-and-a-half-day.



“As a safety precaution people should immerse the idol at homes and if not at PMC immersion tanks,” added Mohol.

All the immersion ghats have been sealed and strict police bandobast is in place at every ghat.

“Response to artificial ponds on wheels has been good since morning (on Sunday). This year we are expecting fewer numbers of Ganesh idols for immersion due to the pandemic,” said Dnyaneshwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, PMC.

One of the members of Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust on the request of anonymity said, “This arrangement from PMC, is one of the best options in the time of Covid-19. People should follow all safety precautions and celebrate the festival at homes.”

Meanwhile, in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) the civic body has sealed the immersion ghats and appealed to people to celebrate and immersion idols at homes as a safety measure amid the Covid-19 crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NGT asks MPCB to monitor noise levels in Pune, publish data on daily basis
Aug 23, 2020 23:38 IST
Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary declared as eco-sensitive zone
Aug 23, 2020 23:38 IST
Pune gets its first jumbo facility: 200 ICU-, 600 oxygenated beds added in fight against Covid-19
Aug 23, 2020 23:37 IST
BVP’s post-Covid19 OPD reports complaints of blood sugar spike among some recovered patients
Aug 23, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.