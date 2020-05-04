30-year-old assaulted, shot at over old rivalry in Ludhiana

Victim Sandeep Kumar of Kasabad village, who runs a tyre puncture shop in Bharti Colony, is admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old man was assaulted and shot at by eight people in Bharti Colony of Salem Tabri over an old rivalry, police said on Monday.

Victim Sandeep Kumar of Kasabad village, who runs a tyre puncture shop in Bharti Colony, is admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable.

Salem Tabri police have booked Naveen Negi, Mandeep Sanhotra, Mandeep Monu, Ajay Pandit, Vishal Kumar, Shashi Kumar and their two unidentified accomplices. Ajay Pandit is a notorious criminal and has several cases, including attempt to murder, clashes, extortion and arms act registered against him, Naveen Negi is a murder accused and Shashi Kumar is facing trial in a liquor smuggling case.

Salem Tabri station house officer inspector (SHO) Kanwaljit Singh said Shashi Kumar of Bharti Colony had been selling illicit liquor at his home amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday around 10:45am, Sandeep went to his house to get liquor and at the same time, Naveen, Mandeep Monu and Mandeep Sanhotra were also present on the spot having booze, the police said.

The SHO also said that the trio opened attack on Sandeep following which Shashi and two others joined them. After beating up Sandeep, the trio left from Shashi’s house in their Tata Indica car and minutes later when Sandeep was going back to his house, the group along with their accomplices Ajay Pandit and Vishal Kumar intercepted him.

VICTIM HIT IN HIS KNEE

SHO Kanwaljit Singh said that Naveen first opened one fire in air and when Sandeep tried to escape, he opened another fire targeting him. The bullet hit Sandeep in his knee. After locals gathered on the spot, all the accused fled from the spot. Later, Sandeep called up his friends who took him to hospital.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms act has been registered and a hunt is on for the accused.