30-year-old dies by suicide in Badlapur

A 30-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday early morning in Badlapur. He left a note for his wife and family before his death. His wife was sleeping in another room of the same...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 30-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday early morning in Badlapur. He left a note for his wife and family before his death. His wife was sleeping in another room of the same flat, while the man was in the bedroom. Badlapur police are investigating the case.

The man worked as a medical representative but had lost his job during the lockdown.

Assistant police inspector, S Burade, said, “We got a call around 4am on Wednesday. The man lives in one bedroom-kitchen flat with his wife in Dattawadi. His wife was sleeping in the living room when he went to the bedroom and killed himself. He has written a note where he explained that he was fed up of financial crisis and his property be given to his wife.”

Badlapur East police have registered an accidental death report in the case.



