Sections
Home / Cities / 30-year-old Himachal man hangs self inside truck

30-year-old Himachal man hangs self inside truck

Police say the truck cleaner was suffering from depression since his parents died a few months ago

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The incident was reported by the victim’s cousin who came to see him in Pathak Colony on Chandigarh road

A 30-year-old truck cleaner has ended his life by hanging self inside the vehicle in Pathak Colony on Chandigarh road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The Division number 7 police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Ratti Ram of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. According to the police, Ratti Ram, who was unmarried, was suffering from depression after he lost his parents few months ago.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police learnt about the incident on Sunday morning. Aman, the cousin of the victim, was the first to witness the body hanging from a bar in the truck when he came to see Ratti Ram.

Aman informed the police that Ratti Ram was disturbed after his parents death.



The ASI said that the police have informed the deceased’s sister about the incident and waiting for her statement before initiating further action.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu
May 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Uber to start operating from tomorrow in these cities
May 03, 2020 21:25 IST
EU leaders unveil plans to raise $8 bn for Covid-19 treatments and vaccine
May 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Native village remembers Col Sharma as simple, amiable person
May 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.