30-year-old Himachal man hangs self inside truck

The incident was reported by the victim’s cousin who came to see him in Pathak Colony on Chandigarh road

A 30-year-old truck cleaner has ended his life by hanging self inside the vehicle in Pathak Colony on Chandigarh road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The Division number 7 police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Ratti Ram of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. According to the police, Ratti Ram, who was unmarried, was suffering from depression after he lost his parents few months ago.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police learnt about the incident on Sunday morning. Aman, the cousin of the victim, was the first to witness the body hanging from a bar in the truck when he came to see Ratti Ram.

Aman informed the police that Ratti Ram was disturbed after his parents death.

The ASI said that the police have informed the deceased’s sister about the incident and waiting for her statement before initiating further action.