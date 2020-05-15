Sections
30-year-old Ludhiana man kills mother after spat over water wastage

A 30-year-old man from Buyani village in Doraha murdered his elderly mother on Thursday after a verbal spat over wastage of water.The accused, Daljit Singh, is on the run.Based on the statement of Ram...

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 30-year-old man from Buyani village in Doraha murdered his elderly mother on Thursday after a verbal spat over wastage of water.

The accused, Daljit Singh, is on the run.

Based on the statement of Ram Singh, husband of the victim, Parkash Kaur, 70, Doraha police lodged an FIR.

Ram Singh stated that his wife and son used to indulge in verbal spat over petty issues regularly.



He said on Thursday morning Kaur was cleaning wheat in the veranda of their house, while Daljit Singh was about to take bath and they indulged in a spat over wastage of water.

He said in a fit of rage, Daljit Singh hit kaur with a wooden log in her head which led to her death.

He said Daljit Singh fled the spot after the incident.

Inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer at Doraha police station, said an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against Daljit Singh and hunt was on for the arrest of the accused.

