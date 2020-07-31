Sections
Home / Cities / 30-year-old ‘murdered’ in Sangrur, brothers of female friend arrested

30-year-old ‘murdered’ in Sangrur, brothers of female friend arrested

The victim, Kulvir Singh of Ghanauri Kalan, had gone to meet his female friend on the night of July 17 but never returned. The family came to know about his death on July 27 after his body was found.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Arrest-handcuffs.

Two weeks after a 30-year-old man was found dead on Bagrian-Dhuri road of Sangrur, police arrested the two brothers of his female friend on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurmukh Singh and Ram Singh of Bagrian village.

As per the FIR, the victim, Kulvir Singh of Ghanauri Kalan, had gone to meet his female friend on the night of July 17 but never returned. The family came to know about his death on July 27 after his body was found. A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two accused on the complaint of the victim’s father.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10-bed Primary Health Centre to come up at Jhordan village near Raikot town
Jul 31, 2020 19:53 IST
30-year-old ‘murdered’ in Sangrur, brothers of female friend arrested
Jul 31, 2020 19:53 IST
Lootcase review: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal are made for better things
Jul 31, 2020 19:57 IST
Gadkari inaugurates rebuilt MG setu, promises to catapult Bihar, UP economy through waterways
Jul 31, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.