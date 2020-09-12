30-year-old succumbs to injuries in Zirakpur hit-and-run

Sections
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 30-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident in Zirakpur, police said.

On September 10, Kulwinder Singh was hit by a speeding car while he was crossing the road with his father to catch a bus on Patiala road, Zirakpur.

In his complaint, Bhagwan Singh of Bathinda stated that his son Kulwinder was working at Aerocity in Mohali. On Thursday, he had come to meet his son and as they were crossing the road to catch a bus around 5pm, a speeding car hit him near the toll plaza on Patiala road and drove away.

Kulwinder was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injures.



Police have registered a case under sections 304 and 279 of the IPC against the unidentified car driver at the Zirakpur police station. No arrest has been made so far.

