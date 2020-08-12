30-year-old woman dies of Covid days after delivery

With one more death recorded on Wednesday, 66 people have died in Ghaziabad of Covid-19.

The latest to die was a 30-year-old woman who was under treatment at a Meerut hospital and had delivered a baby at home just two days before she was admitted to the hospital on August 10. She had been running a fever for the past 10 days.

“The officials at Meerut informed us about the death and also that she tested positive for Covid-19 after tested with the help of TrueNat machine. The exact cause of death will be known after the death audit. Her family had delayed bringing her to the L-1 (mild care) district women’s hospital and she was immediately referred to Meerut,” said Dr NK Gupta, district chief medical officer.

An official at the women’s hospital said that she had tested negative in the antigen test before she was referred to the Meerut hospital.

More surveillance

The district magistrate has instructed different surveillance teams on door-to-door surveys to take more comprehensive efforts to detect more possible cases in order to reduce the number of patients requiring critical care.

“The teams are carrying out surveys in containment zones as well as outside. Their primary job is to identify the cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (Sari). But they have also been directed to keep track of patients with co-morbidities and also anyone who underwent deliveries or any surgeries. The idea is to locate more people who could develop severe conditions,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate (DM). “The general public is also requested to cooperate with the survey teams.”

According to the health department, the officials have a set of about 861 teams who are taking up surveillance activities on day to basis in containment zones while other teams comprising of 3047 booth level officers and 237 of their supervisors are also taking up door-to-door surveys in the district.

The block level officers (BLO) have also been directed that they will keep track whether the suspected cases have undergone tests or not and will further inform the integrated control room where team of doctors will motivate people to take up testing in case they fail to take up Covid-19 test.