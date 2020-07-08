300 SPPU students to participate in antigen test initiative

Pune Around 300 students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will join Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its Covid testing initiative. They will carry out rapid antigen-based tests of residents after undergoing training by the civic administration. The students will be provided stipend, protective gears and medical insurance cover.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “Pune is one of the worst Covid-19 affected cities. To check the virus spread, testing capacity needs to be increased as limited testing has increased the burden on quarantine. In this context, PMC requested me to help deploy on-site point-of-care rapid antigen detection test for Covid-19 in several selected areas of the city. Accordingly, our 300 students have volunteered to be part of the initiative. They are students pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate courses, mostly from the Science stream and others are from other departments.”

“They will be trained by PMC this week and carry out field testing from next week. PMC will provide them medical insurance and stipend. It will be the first opportunity where SPPU students will be working for a social cause on the field during the Covid period,” Karmalkar said.

“I personally appealed to UG, PG and PhD students, staff, teachers and researchers from colleges and universities of the city for their voluntary participation in this cause,” said Karmalkar.

PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who supervises PMC health department, said, “We are involving SPPU students for our rapid antigen detection testing. The first webinar training for the students will begin from tomorrow (July 9). Three students will be deployed at each antigen testing centre (ATC).”