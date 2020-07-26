Sections
31 cops from Ambernath, Badlapur tested positive

Thirty-one personnel across five police stations in Ambernath and Badlapur tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. In the past seven days, 83 police personnel and 18 accused in...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Thirty-one personnel across five police stations in Ambernath and Badlapur tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. In the past seven days, 83 police personnel and 18 accused in the two cities tested positive, and two constables succumbed to the virus in the past week.

There are a total of five police stations in Ambernath and Badlapur, with a collective force of 500 personnel. According to official records, around 83 personnel tested positive for Covid-19 while on duty. All those infected are receiving treatment at nearby Covid-19 centres.

In Ambernath, 20 police tested positive, and two constables died last week.

The deputy commissioner of police has made arrangements for all personnel to get tested. Most of the personnel were on bandobast duty due to which they caught the infection. They have been provided food and essential drinks to boost their immune system. DCP Pramod Shewale said, “On Sunday, 31 police personnel tested positive for Covid. Since July 19, 83 personnel and 18 accused tested positive. Most of them had come in contact with the general public while performing their duty and got infected. Some of them were subjected to rapid antigen tests, while others underwent RT-PCR tests.”



