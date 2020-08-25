31 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 5,132

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 31 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 5,132, officials said.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Kangra, 10 in Sirmaur, three in Kullu and one each in Mandi and Solan. Active cases in the state stand at 1,436 and 3,647 people have recovered so far.

HEALTH WORKER, ARMY JAWAN AMONG NEW CASES IN KANGRA

An additional registrar of cooperative societies, three health workers and three army soldiers are among 16 people found infected in Kangra. The authorities have sealed the Dharamshala office of registrar, cooperative societies and the staff has been home quarantined.

The women police station, located in the same building will, however, remain open. The building premise has been sanitised.

Two health workers tested positive in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. They have no travel history. On Monday, two doctors were found infected in RPGCM. A health worker was found infected in Sakoh ward of Dharamshala town.

Three army jawans, with no travel history, have tested positive at Military Hospital, Yol.

Three farm labourers, hailing from Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the virus in Kullu district. They were institutionally quarantined.

Ten people were found infected in Sirmaur district, seven of them from HIMUDA colony in Nahan town. A woman admitted at Nahan hospital has also tested positive.

MAN SUCCUMBS TO VIRUS, DEATH TOLL 28

A 75-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. With this, the death toll has risen to 28. The deceased suffered chest pain on Monday and was admitted to Nalagarh hospital where he died late night. His samples came out positive for Covid-19 after death.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 1,274 infections followed by Kangra at 717 and Sirmaur at 659. Hamirpur has 468 cases, Mandi (391), Una (382), Chamba (361), Shimla (270), Bilaspur (269), Kullu (258), Kinnaur (76) and Lahaul-Spiti (7).