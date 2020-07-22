Sections
31-yr-old woman shot dead in Patiala

Patiala A 31-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patiala’s Tripari area late on Tuesday. The victim, Preeti Kaur, was declared brought dead at Government...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Patiala A 31-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patiala’s Tripari area late on Tuesday. The victim, Preeti Kaur, was declared brought dead at Government Rajindra Hospital with a bullet injury on her back.

Tripari SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said the incident happened around 11pm on Tuesday when the unidentified assailants attacked her house, where she stayed with her parents and brother. “The family bolted doors from inside. The assailants fired a bullet through the door, which hit Preeti and she collapsed on the spot,” he said. On the complaint of victim’s brother, a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against unidentified motorcycle-borne youths who managed to flee, the SHO said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footages gathered from nearby areas. “The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained,” the SHO said.

