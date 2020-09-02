318 Ludhiana cops infected in the line of duty till date

Most cops caught the infection while catching criminals, who later turned out to be Covid-19 positive. The other infected cops are those who were on crowd control duty. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

The five new Covid-19 cases in the Ludhiana police department have once again brought to fore the dangers that personnel face while discharging their duties as frontline warriors.

Till date as many 318 cops have been infected in the line of duty, of which 247 have recovered, two succumbed and 69 are still fighting the disease, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

“Over 100 the cops caught the infection while catching criminals, who later turned out to be Covid-19 positive. The other infected cops are those who were on crowd control duty,” revealed additional deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19.

She further added that four of the cops who recovered from the virus went on to donate their plasma. “It is very heartening to see that cops, who caught the virus while performing their duties, fought the disease bravely and are now saving lives by donating their blood plasma. If more people come forward, then we will able to save many more lives,” the ADCP added.

She said that cops who are currently undergoing treatment are being provided regular counseling. “Each one of them is provided virtual medical counseling by Dr Geeti of Mohandai Oswal Hospital,” Sra added.