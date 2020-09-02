Sections
Home / Cities / 318 Ludhiana cops infected in the line of duty till date

318 Ludhiana cops infected in the line of duty till date

Of the total infected personnel, 247 have recovered, two succumbed while 69 are still fighting the disease

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:07 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Most cops caught the infection while catching criminals, who later turned out to be Covid-19 positive. The other infected cops are those who were on crowd control duty. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

The five new Covid-19 cases in the Ludhiana police department have once again brought to fore the dangers that personnel face while discharging their duties as frontline warriors.

Till date as many 318 cops have been infected in the line of duty, of which 247 have recovered, two succumbed and 69 are still fighting the disease, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

“Over 100 the cops caught the infection while catching criminals, who later turned out to be Covid-19 positive. The other infected cops are those who were on crowd control duty,” revealed additional deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19.

She further added that four of the cops who recovered from the virus went on to donate their plasma. “It is very heartening to see that cops, who caught the virus while performing their duties, fought the disease bravely and are now saving lives by donating their blood plasma. If more people come forward, then we will able to save many more lives,” the ADCP added.



She said that cops who are currently undergoing treatment are being provided regular counseling. “Each one of them is provided virtual medical counseling by Dr Geeti of Mohandai Oswal Hospital,” Sra added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Sep 03, 2020 00:15 IST
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
Sep 02, 2020 22:52 IST
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Sep 02, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Five arrested in Navi Mumbai for reselling used gloves
Sep 03, 2020 00:34 IST
Mumbai’s Aarey Colony gets one-fifth of its area marked as reserve forest
Sep 03, 2020 00:31 IST
Kalyan patient’s kin complains of overcharging for plasma at blood bank
Sep 03, 2020 00:23 IST
Maharashtra government transfers 50 IPS officers; Deven Bharati moved out as ATS chief
Sep 03, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.