32 of family in Kalyan test positive for Covid; cluster cases on rise in housing societies in KDMC

With clusters of Covid-19 being reported from well-to-do neighbourhoods, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has shifted its focus to upscale residential complexes. Health officials said Covid-positive patients who opt for home isolation don’t follow guidelines, which leads to the infection spreading.

Thirty-two members of a joint family from Joshibaug Colony in Kalyan (West) tested positive for Covid-19 on August 30. A 62-year-old member of the family said, “My 40-year-old nephew was showing symptoms so he was admitted in hospital and tested positive. As we live in a joint family, we decided to get everyone tested. Unfortunately, everyone tested positive. Our kids used to meet each other and that is how it might have spread to other members. My nephew has returned home while others are receiving treatment.”

The Covid-positive family members are being treated at A & G Hospital in Kalyan (West) and Metro Hospital in Kalyan (East).

KDMC says there are other cases like the Joshibaug cluster. On Wednesday, KDMC recorded 508 new cases of Covid-19, followed by 394 cases on Thursday. As per records, 117 cases were reported from Kalyan (West) and 111 in Dombivli (East) on Thursday. These areas are predominantly made up of housing complexes.On Friday, KDMC recorded 558 positive cases.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said residents opting for home isolation don’t follow guidelines and can’t be monitored properly. “In our slum pockets, we have managed to control the cases completely in August. This could be done only because of strict monitoring and also compulsorily sending the Covid-positive person to institutional quarantine. In big residential complexes, we don’t have control as residents prefer home isolation,” said Panpatil.

Activists claimed the civic body needs to track patients. “Several guidelines are meant to be followed in residential buildings, which are not being followed. The civic body needs to give clear guidelines to residents and keep monitoring them,” said activist Rupinder Kaur.