32-year-old carpenter tries to murder wife, arrested

The victim was on her way to a local gurdwara at 6am when her husband attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon; she suffered injuries on the head, face, neck and back.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Suspecting her of infidelity, a 32-year-old carpenter attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in Shimlapuri on Friday morning.

The victim, Manmeet Kaur, 28, was on her way to a local shrine with her sister-in-law around 6am, when her husband, Amarbir Singh of Shimlapuri, attacked her on the head, face, neck and back.

He then also hurt himself with the weapon, but onlookers managed to snatch it from his hand, before he made good his escape.

Kaur was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.



The Shimlapuri police arrested the accused after a few hours.

He was booked for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code.

The accused in the custody of Shimlapuri police. He also hurt himself in the attack. ( HT Photo )

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station, said Amarbir often used to thrash his wife in an inebriated condition, and also suspected her having an extramarital relationship.

Due to this, Manmeet and her five-year-old son were living with her parents for the past one year. He was aware that she used to visit the local gurdwara with her sister-in-law, and attacked her on Friday morning, the SHO said.

