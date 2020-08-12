32-year-old Jind man gunned down over rivalry

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a group of four assailants in Jind’s Shadipura village on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Jitender Kumar of the same village.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning about 200 metres away from the victim’s residence when he was coming back from his fields.

Julana police station in-charge Surender Kumar said the victim was shot dead by a group of assailants, following which he was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, but he died on the way.

“The motive behind the murder is said to be a rivalry as the victim had encroached upon the government land and built 12 shops on it. He had indulged in a verbal spat with few persons of the same village,” he added.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Man ‘beaten to death’ by cousins in Karnal village

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over a minor dispute in Taparana village of Karnal district, police said on Wednesday. The victim is Gulab Singh of the same village.

As per the information, the incident took place on Tuesday following a dispute between two families over clash among their children.

Following the clash, Gulab reportedly scolded the kids of his cousins, which agitated them. Later in the evening, they allegedly attacked Gulab, who was first rushed to a hospital in Karnal, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, but he died on the way.

The police said that on the complaint of the family members of the victim, an FIR was registered and investigation launched.

Karnal Sadar police station in-charge Baljit Singh said the FIR has been registered as per the initial complaint and a probe was going on. “Action will be taken against the accused as per the law. The victim’s body has been handed over to his family members,” he added.