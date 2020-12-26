Sections
32-year-old Kaithal farmer dies of heart attack at Tikri border protest site

32-year-old Kaithal farmer dies of heart attack at Tikri border protest site

The deceased was participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws since a few days.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 32-year-old farmer from Serda village of Haryana’s Kaithal district died at the protest site near Tikri border on Saturday.

His family members said he suffered a heart attack on Friday night and was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Amarpal owns five acres of agricultural land and was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Kaithal district president Hoshiar Singh Gill said Amarpal died due to heart attack at Tikri border and the body reached his native village on Saturday. A lot of farmers participated in his funeral, he added.

