32-year-old knocked down by speeding vehicle at Mumbai’s Seven Bungalows area

A 32-year-old government employee was killed after an unidentified person knocked him down at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West) on Friday night.

The incident came to light when a resident spotted the victim, identified as Dattaram Mandavkar, lying injured and called the police around 1.30am. A team of police offers rushed Mandavkar to Cooper Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Mandavkar’s elder brother Balkrishna said, “He was sleeping at home. As it was very hot, he may have gone out for a walk. There was an injury mark on his body, which I think could have been caused with a stick or a rod.”

Versova police officers said they are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle. “It is a case of hit and run. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the unidentified motorist,” Raghvendra Thakur, senior police inspector, Versova police station.