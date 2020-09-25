Sections
32-year-old Mumbai resident dies after 4 men assault him

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:56 IST

By Ram Parma,

A 32-year-old man from Chembur died at Nallasopara on Tuesday night after he was assaulted by four people on September 17 over a rivalry.

The victim, Romeo KS Skaria, was attacked by lathis and iron rods, said sub-inspector Shrikant Karande of Waliv police station. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the police, Skaria was attacked by Mangesh Gaikwad, Sagar Kasbe, Dilip Kutty and Narayan Kutty in at New Ashok Nagar in Vashi Naka, Chembur, and was grievously injured.

Skaria rushed to his sister’s home at Saibaba Chawl in Pelhar, Nallasopara (East) to escape from the men. However, on the night of 22 September, Skaria’s condition worsened and he passed away.

“We registered a case against the four. His post-mortem report revealed that he died of internal bleeding owing to the assault,” said Karande.

