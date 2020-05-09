32-year-old Pathankot resident dies in road mishap near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana

A Pathankot resident died in a road mishap at the National Highway-44 near Jalandhar Bypass here after his car crashed into a railing on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, his cousin and a friend suffered grievous injuries in the incident and were rushed to the hospital where their condition was said to be serious.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh, 32, of Pathankot. He was going to Pathankot in his car with his cousin Vijay Kumar, 33, and friend Kuldeep Singh, 32.

The trio worked with commission agents in a vegetable market in New Delhi.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh of the Salem Tabri police station, who is also the investigating official, said, “The police reached the spot immediately after being informed and rushed the victims to the hospital.”

“According to prima facie, the front tyre of the car had busted. Balwinder Singh, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle due to which it crashed into a railing on roadside, turned over and was completely damaged,” said ASI. “The impact of collision was so strong that Balwinder died on the spot while two the other occupants of the car suffered serious injuries,” he added.

Police said that the families of the victims were informed and further action will be taken after recording their statements.

Meanwhile, the injured told police that they were returning home first time after the lockdown had been imposed in the country on March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. They had remained stuck in Delhi for the past 47 days, they added.