Sections
Home / Cities / 32-year-old TV actor kills self, no suicide note found

32-year-old TV actor kills self, no suicide note found

A 32-year-old television actor ended his life at his Kharghar apartment on Friday night. The police said no suicide note was found and they are investigating the reason.The actor lived at a rented...

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 32-year-old television actor ended his life at his Kharghar apartment on Friday night. The police said no suicide note was found and they are investigating the reason.

The actor lived at a rented apartment in Kharghar with his wife. He has acted in a Sony SAB show, Aadat se Majboor. On Friday night, his wife found his body in the bedroom.

“We will record his wife’s statement to ascertain if he was suffering from depression or had any financial problem. We have registered an accidental death report,” said Pradip Tidar, senior inspector at Kharghar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Decor Trends 2020: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
Rs 31.83 crore spent to combat Covid-19; focus on improving health budget: Pune civic chief
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.