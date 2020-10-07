320 Punjab gram sabhas, panchayats pass resolutions against Centre’s new farm laws

Sections
More than 320 gram sabhas and panchayats in Punjab have passed resolutions against the new agriculture laws enacted by the Central government, reveal the official figures till...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:47 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal,

More than 320 gram sabhas and panchayats in Punjab have passed resolutions against the new agriculture laws enacted by the Central government, reveal the official figures till October 5.

While a gram sabha is an assembly of the village voters to discuss the local governance and development issues, a panchayat is an elected body headed by sarpanch and panchayat members.

The 31 farmers unions and labourer unions leading the agitation against the Centre’s move had urged the village panchayats to pass such resolutions. There were more than 13,000 panchayats across the state.

The maximum resolutions were passed in the Ludhiana district (80), followed by Kapurthala (50), Sangrur (40), Mansa (24) and Faridkot (10) among others



But not many gram sabhas passed resolutions in the Majha region.

In the resolutions, the gram sabhas termed the agriculture laws as anti-farmer as growers will be forced to sell their produce to private traders who will pay them less.

In its resolution, the Dhurkot gram sabhas in Faridkot district said they will intensify the stir if the Centre does not repeal the laws and also urged to boycott the Reliance Group fuel stations. It announced to impose Rs 2,000 fine on those not adhering to the diktat.

Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Gharanchon village in Sangrur district, said they will send the resolution to the Central government to convey their displeasure over the new legislations.

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said people have the right to express their sentiments against the new laws.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said these resolutions will motivate those protesting against the Narendra Modi government. “There have been instances when the higher courts took suo moto cognisance of resolution passed by the panchayats,” Jagmohan said.

