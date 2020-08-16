33-year-old cyclist run over by speeding car near Siri Fort auditorium

New Delhi: A 33-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding car near the Siri Fort Auditorium in south Delhi on Friday night. The errant driver and the car are yet to be identified, the police said on Sunday.

The cyclist, identified as Farooq Ahmed, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by an unidentified man, who gave his wrong details and contact numbers before disappearing from the hospital. Police officials suspect that the man who took the injured cyclist to the hospital could be the same person who had hit the cyclist.

Ahmed worked as a security guard in the office of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Siri Fort area, his relatives said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said on Friday around 9.40 pm, the Hauz Khas police received information regarding an accident near Jija Bai ITI for Women and that the injured man was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“The injured man, Farooq Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday evening. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station. We scanned CCTV cameras around the area and found that a white car was involved in the accident. Efforts are on to trace the car and the person who was driving it at the time of the mishap,” said DCP Thakur.

On Sunday, Ahmed’s family members and relatives reached the Hauz Khas police station and demanded swift action from the police in the case. Senior police officers assured them that they will nab the errant car driver soon.

Ahmed’s brother-in-law Mohammad Sajid said that they learnt about it after someone called them from Ahmed’s cellphone and informed that he was admitted to the hospital. Ahmed was cycling to his work place when he was hit.

“The caller had identified himself as a policeman deployed in a PCR van. However, we suspect that it was caller was the same person who hit Ahmed’s cycle, took him to the hospital and fled from there. No policeman was at the hospital when we reached there,” said Sajid.

Ahmed had purchased the cycle around three months ago to commute between his home in Jasola and office. He is survived by his mother, wife and two children, said Sajid.

On April 13, a 52-year-old doctor, who served as a Covid-19 nodal officer and was cycling back home from work, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Malviya Nagar police training college.