Sections
33-year-old NRI from Oman found Covid positive in Mohali

Second NRI to test positive in the district in the past two days

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The patient had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 22 and reached Mohali by road after which the district administration officials quarantined him at a hotel. (Representative photo/PTI)

A 33-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Oman tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, taking the district count to 111.

A resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Zirakpur, the patient had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 22 and reached Mohali by road after which the district administration officials quarantined him at a hotel

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient had been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital on Banur, adding that all patients admitted there were responding well to the treatment.

The 33-year-old is the second NRI to test positive in the district in the past two days.



On May 28, a 32-year-old NRI from the US was also found infected. A resident of Humayun Nagar in Dera Bassi, he had also flown in to Delhi and reached Mohali by road. He had been under quarantine at the government meritorious school in Mohali since May 20.

Of the 111 cases in Mohali, 102 people have been discharged so far, a recovery rate of 91.8%. Three people have succumbed to the virus, a fatality rate of 2.7%. The district now has six active cases.

