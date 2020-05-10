Sections
Home / Cities / 33-year-old robbed of ₹14,000, mobile phone in Ludhiana

Updated: May 10, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 33-year-old man was robbed of ₹14,000 and a mobile phone by three bike-borne miscreants near Pasi Nagar here on Sunday, police said.

The Dugri police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Complainant Bhavdeep Singh of Shaheed Bhavdeep Singh Nagar said that he was waylaid near Pasi Nagar by the three accused, who robbed him of the valuables flashing sharp-edged weapons.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh said a case under Sections 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police were scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused, he added.



