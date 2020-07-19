Sections
Home / Cities / 34 held in Vasai for gambling, ₹11L seized

34 held in Vasai for gambling, ₹11L seized

Around 34 people were arrested by the local crime branch (LCB), Palghar, on Friday morning for allegedly gambling at a vacant plot near a hotel on Maljipada highway. The police...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:43 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Around 34 people were arrested by the local crime branch (LCB), Palghar, on Friday morning for allegedly gambling at a vacant plot near a hotel on Maljipada highway. The police also seized ₹11.10 lakh from the accused.

After receiving a tip-off, Palghar superintendent Dattatray Shinde directed the LCB to conduct the raid.

The accused gathered from different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well as Gujarat.

“The accused flouted social distancing norms and none of them were wearing masks. They also violated section 144 (unlawful assembly) imposed by the Palghar collector. On Saturday, the Vasai court granted all the 34 accused bail,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Gurjar of LCB, Palghar.



Meanwhile, Shinde is to initiate an inquiry against the Waliv police for failing to conduct the raid in the alleged incident. “Based on the inquiry, we will take action against Waliv police,” said Shinde.

In a similar incident in September 2018, the then Palghar superintendent took action against five officers of Waliv police station, as they did not act against a gambling racket in a resort on the highway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing in Maharashtra
Jul 19, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra’s coronavirus fight enters battle mode as cases cross 3-lakh mark
Jul 19, 2020 01:00 IST
12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
2 Covid centres at Navi Mumbai to get 4,100 more beds
Jul 19, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.