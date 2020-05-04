34 new cases push Navi Mumbai tally to 348

Navi Mumbai reported 34 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the city’s total count to 348.

Ten cases were reported from Kopar Khairane, eight from Digha , six from Ghansoli, three from Nerul and two each from Belapur, Vashi and Turbhe and one from Airoli.

Among the new cases are a four-year-old child, a seven-year-old girl and her 62-year-old grandmother from Rabale.

Many of the new cases are those working at APMC market, including a 60-year-old vegetable trader and 36-year-old employee of grains market. Many of their close contacts have also been infected.

Seven people from Namdeo Nagar in Digha who had come in contact with a Covid patient have tested positive.

The 32-year-old wife and 10-year-old son of a Covid positive BEST conductor, posted at Santacruz bus depot, have tested positive.