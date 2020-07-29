34-year-old woman ends life in Zirakpur, husband booked

Mohali: A resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, was booked after his 34-year-old wife ended life by consuming poison, allegedly over dowry harassment. The woman’s father told the police that the couple got married in 2018 and he gave them dowry as per his capacity. However, the accused and his family members started pressuring her for more dowry and even physically assaulted her. Last Saturday, he got a call informing him that his daughter had consumed poison and was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she died on July 27. On his complaint, a case under Section 304-B (death of a woman caused by burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage) against the husband.