Sections
Home / Cities / 35 waterlogging points to have extra vigil during monsoon

35 waterlogging points to have extra vigil during monsoon

Gurugram: More than a month after 79 waterlogging points were identified in the city, officials on Thursday categorised 35 of them “most critical” that will be...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:15 IST

By Kartik Kumar,

Gurugram:

More than a month after 79 waterlogging points were identified in the city, officials on Thursday categorised 35 of them “most critical” that will be monitored more closely to prevent flooding during the ongoing monsoon months.

Each of the 35 spots carries a high volume of traffic that needs more attention, said officials.

The 35 points were selected by officials of the district administration, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Gurugram police in a meeting at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines.



All the vulnerable points will be monitored using CCTV cameras, the officials said, adding that each spot will have a set of teams assigned for removing accumulated rainwater with the help of motor pumps and super suction machines. The move is aimed at minimising inconvenience to commuters travelling along these stretches, they said.

On May 29, officials had identified 79 waterlogging-prone points in the city, and said that they would undertake a two-week assessment of all these points individually to ascertain their drainage condition.

“While we will be continuing to monitor all 79 points, 35 of these have been further sub-categorised as the most critical due to them being located on major roads such as Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Road that carry a high volume of traffic. We will be monitoring these 35 points even more extensively to ensure remedial actions can be executed immediately if there is heavy rainwater accumulation at any of them,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

Sharma said that all these points will be monitored via CCTV cameras, and teams have been appointed for each of them to initiate desilting or suction operations during waterlogging.

The 35 “most critical” points include Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch, Signature Tower, Atul Kataria Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, stretch opposite Ambience Mall, and MDI Chowk -- all located on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Besides, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, and T-point next to Good Earth Mall -- all located in close proximity to Sohna Road -- are among the most vulnerable spots.

Other key points include Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, AIT Chowk and Bristol Chowk on Golf Course Road, a portion of Gurgaon-Faridabad Road located opposite Valley View Society, and crossing near Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok 1.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Friday, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that waterlogging-prone points have been identified across the city where “necessary measures and trial runs have been undertaken”.

In trial runs, water from several fire tenders is released at high pressure at a particular point at once, to ensure there is knee-deep water. The time taken for water to seep or recede through stormwater drains is accordingly measured to assess if the drainage is proper, and if not how many motor pumps and suction machines would be needed in the eventuality of waterlogging to disperse all of it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BFUHS charging ₹5,000 for changing exam centre, allege dental students
Jul 03, 2020 23:13 IST
53% of Covid-19 patients in city hospitals from outside Gurugram
Jul 03, 2020 23:13 IST
Gurugram records 130 new cases of Covid-19, ramps up testing
Jul 03, 2020 23:12 IST
Chandigarh not geared up for monsoon this year
Jul 03, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.