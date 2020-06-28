35-year-old cheats, rapes 7 women; arrested

Sections
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:41 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Rabale police arrested a 35-year-old sales manager of a private firm for allegedly cheating at least seven women by targeting them through matrimonial websites, establishing sexual relations with them and then refusing to marry them. The accused, who is already married and has a child, allegedly forced a few women to terminate their pregnancies, said police. He was produced before the holiday court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till July 1.

The accused, Sachin Sambre-Patil, a 35-year-old from Thane, has married twice, the first in 2014 and the second in 2017, and has a son aged one-and-a-half year with his second wife, police sources said.

The accused has been on the matrimonial website since 2015 and has been targeting women using different profiles. Sometimes, he would use Sachin Sambre and other times used Sachin Patil for his profile, said police.

“The accused would register himself as a divorcee or in some cases as a bachelor. He has targeted at least seven women so far including an IT engineer, doctor, advocate and one from the police department. Currently, only a woman advocate has submitted a complaint to the police against him,” said a police officer adding that they are waiting for the other women to step forward and file complaints.



After winning their trust, Sambre-Patil would meet the women and get into sexual relationship with them by promising marriage. In some cases, he also forced the women to get abortion when they got pregnant.

A Rabale-based advocate, who was forced to undergo abortion, recently learnt that the accused is already married and filed a complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, Rabale police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Sambre-Patil. He was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till July 1.

