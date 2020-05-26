Sections
Home / Cities / 35-year-old labourer found murdered at Baddowal railway station in Ludhiana

35-year-old labourer found murdered at Baddowal railway station in Ludhiana

A GRP team recovered the body of the deceased from near the boundary wall of the station premises

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:03 IST

By Hindustan Times, Ludhiana, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

According to the police, the accused had hit the face of the victim, identified as Ramesh alias Mottu, with a stone multiple times. The blood-stained stone was lying near the body when the police reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet ascertained. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 35-year-old labourer was killed by some unidentified people at the Baddowal railway station here on Monday. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of the deceased from near the boundary wall of the station premises.

According to the police, the accused had hit the face of the victim, identified as Ramesh alias Mottu, with a stone multiple times. The blood-stained stone was lying near the body when the police reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet ascertained.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, investigating officer, said the victim was a daily wage labourer at a goods shed here and used to load and unload trucks.

“The deceased was identified by some of his co-workers and it is learnt that he belongs to Bihar, but we are trying to trace his family and the area where he was residing here,” said the ASI.



The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and a case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered at the GRP station here against unidentified persons.

The investigation is in process and police are questioning co-workers to trace the accused.

