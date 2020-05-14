35-year-old man arrested for killing live-in partner

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Swarn Nagri area in Greater Noida.

The police said the suspect, identified as Sumit (single name), who worked at a paying guest facility in Delhi, confessed to killing the victim, Pinki Kumari, 32, after they had an argument. The victim wanted to start her own business and had asked Sumit to finance it which led to an argument between the two, they added.

According to the police, Kumari, who was from Motihari in Bihar, lived in a rented flat with the suspect and his six-year-old son for the past six months. Sumit and Kumari had both separated from their spouses.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said on Thursday afternoon, the police nabbed Sumit near Chuharpur underpass while he was on a motorcycle. “During questioning, the suspect revealed that the woman wanted to run her own PG facility in her home town and wanted ₹5 Lakh from him. This led to an argument between them on Saturday and the suspect strangled her to death. He then fled with his son to his home town in Faridabad, Haryana,” he said.



The police said Kumari’s body was recovered on Tuesday evening after local residents informed them about the foul smell coming from the flat in Swarn Nagri. “The body had started tp decay. The woman’s family members informed about the incident. We registered a case and launched a search for the suspect who was on the run,” said Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station.

The police said Sumit was arrested from Greater Noida on Thursday. “It appears the suspect was on his way to destroy evidence. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Upadhyaya said.

Amit Kumar, victim’s brother-in-law, said her family is inconsolable. “The family members are unable to come to Greater Noida from Bihar due to the lockdown,” he said.

