35-year-old man booked for duping woman, concealing marital status

A 35-year-old man and four of his relatives were booked by Bisrakh police for allegedly hiding his marital status from a woman he married last year and then threatening and duping her.

The complaint was filed by the 28-year-old woman who only came to know about the suspect’s first marriage last month.

“Just before the lockdown, the suspect told my sister that one of his brothers back home was not well and he will have to go back to his home town Azamgarh. He said he would be working there from home. However, for the last few days, he had been dodging her calls and messages. On May 26, a woman, whom he had first introduced as his sister-in-law, picked up her call and told her not to call anymore as she was his real wife,” the woman’s sister said.

The woman, who runs a boutique, then went to her house in a high-rise in Greater Noida West, barely 500 metres away from where she lived herself, and confronted them after which she found out about the man’s first marriage. The man, who works as a software engineer with a Noida-based firm, had already been married for at least 13 years and even had two daughters, said the woman’s family.

“One of the suspects’ brothers knew my family and he introduced my sister to him after which they got married last year. His family hid his marital status from us, and when she found out the first marriage, some of his relatives even assaulted her and threatened her of dire consequences,” said the sister. “In the last one year, the suspect used my sister to get a gold loan and even pay the instalments of a personal loan. He used her financially and emotionally. She even had to undergo two abortions because he said didn’t want to have children,”

Following the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at the Bisrakh police station against the man and his four relatives under sections 147, 323, 495, 504, 506, and 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect had been detained initially when the matter was brought to us, but the victim’s family didn’t want to pursue legal action then. The official police complaint was lodged later on June 1, and currently, all the suspects are on the run and a search is on for them,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety.

The police said action can also be taken against the suspect’s first wife who appears to be a part of the fraud, but the woman had not named her in the police complaint.