35-year-old Mumbai resident dupes woman of ₹21 lakh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:10 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Versova police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old Andheri resident for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs21 lakh.

According to the police, the accused, Shweta Iyer, met the complainant, Mina Thakur, at an Andheri bank.

Thakur told the police in her statement that she wanted to take a home loan to buy a flat at Manish Nagar, Andheri (West). Iyer promised the complainant that she will help Thakur get the loan. Iyer later took Rs24 lakh from Thakur as processing fee and as several other charges. After a few months when Thakur did not get the loan amount, she again approached Iyer and asked when would she get the loan. The accused however, kept delaying the amount citing various excuses, Thakur told the police.

Thakur then asked Iyer to return the money she paid to the accused. When Iyer did not return the money, Thakur threatened to file a police complaint against her. Iyer then returned Rs2.60 lakh and promised to pay back the remaining amount at the earliest and also asked her to not file any complaint, Thakur told the police.

“However, despite several warnings, when Iyer did not return the money, Thakur approached the police. We have registered a first information report (FIR) against Iyer under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested the accused. She is in police custody till Saturday,” an officer from Versova police station said.

