35th death anniversary of Longowal: Govt, SAD and Dhindsa pay separate tributes

Longowal (Sangrur) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the SAD (Democratic) and the Punjab government marked the 35th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal that fell on Thursday in separate events at Longowal village on Thursday.

The SAD held an event at Gurdwara Kambowal Sahib where Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh and other SAD leaders paid tributes to Longowal. Rebel Akali and SAD (D) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa organised their function at Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh in Longowal village.

Punjab forests and minorities minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir paid their homage to Longowal at the grain market.

Dhindsa alleged that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was not acquainted with the personality and philosophy of Longowal. “Sukhbir has no concern with the politics of Sant Longowal. He does not even know who Longowal was? The performance of SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal is zero as he is the yes-man of Sukhbir Badal,” he said.

He also claimed that former CM Parkash Singh Badal and Gurcharan Singh Tohra were against the Rajiv-Longowal accord, but they had reached compromise just a day before the Sant’s assassination. Former finance minister and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa alleged that the SAD distributed tickets to rich candidates during assembly elections, which was never part of its politics.

Terming the SGPC as an independent body, its president Longowal rubbished Dhindsa’s allegations. “Dhindsa is travelling in Punjab with an agenda and falsely accusing Badals. Dhindsa has great greed for power. He never noticed such wrongdoings a year back,” the SGPC president claimed.

Addressing the gathering of few people, minister Dharamsot said that Sant Longowal had laid down his life for peace and prosperity of Punjab, and he would be remembered by people for centuries.