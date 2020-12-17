36 helipads to come up in Ladakh by April next year

To provide an impetus to the tourism sector besides ensuring 24x7 connectivity to remote areas, the strategic Ladakh region will get 36 new helipads by April next year.

Apart from this, the new helipads will add more teeth to the armed forces in the region where India has been engaged in a protracted stand-off with China.

Ladakh Lt governor R K Mathur reviewed the progress of work on the new helipads which are under construction in 36 remote locations in the union territory, an official spokesperson revealed.

The helipads in Leh district are being constructed at Demchok, Hanle, Kharnak, Korzok, Chumur, Tangtse, Chuchul, Shayok, Skympata, Dipling, Neryaks, Kanji, Markha, Panamik,Waris, Largyab, Agyam, Diskit and Sumor, he added.

Similarly, the helipads in Kargil district are being constructed at Kurbathang, Batalik, Sapi, Barsoo, Cheycheysna, Shephard Nala (Parkachik), Rangdum, Tangole, Padum, Longnak, Zangla, Tongri, Dras, Minamarag, Chiktan HQ, Namkila and Hinaskote.

The government spokesperson said that this is the biggest helipad project to have ever been undertaken in Ladakh.

These helipads would not only connect the 36 remote locations of Ladakh to the district headquarters but also help in bringing them on the tourism map during winters, the spokesperson added.

A senior government official said that more such helipads will come up across the region and they can be used by the Indian armed forces during the times of contingencies.

In a major boost to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) combat capabilities, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the IAF on September 3 at the Pathankot airbase.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.