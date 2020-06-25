36-year-old man dies; DCP, 24 others test Covid-19 positive in Ludhiana

A 36-year-old man died, while deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor, a Class four employee of the civil surgeon’s office, an armyman, two home guards and their platoon commander were among 25 people, who were tested Covid-19 positive here on Thursday.

A corona patient, undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), died, said state epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Bhasker.

Besides, the branch of a private bank was sealed after three employees were tested positive.

DCP ASYMPTOMATIC

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said DCP Kapoor has been quarantined as per the protocol. However, he was completely asymptomatic, he added.

Agrawal said 15 cops were tested virus positive recently, out which two were discharged on Thursday.

Kapoor is the second senior officer after ACP Anil Kohli to have tested positive of the virus. Kohli had died due to the virus on April 18.

The DCP is suspected to have come in contact with the home guard jawan, who was tested positive two days ago. The jawan was an orderly in the office of the DCP.

Besides, a 34-year-old man from Delhi, who is a Naik in the army has also tested positive.

The total count of Covid-19 patients in the district has reached 667, out which 446 patients have recovered, while 19 residents of the district have died. There are 202 active cases in the city.

PATIENT’S RELATIVES STAGE PROTEST

Relatives of an Amritsar-based 25-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), staged a protest against the hospital authorities and accused them of showing the patient as positive whereas, at the time of admission, he was tested negative of the virus. The patient was suffering from pancreatitis, they said.

The kin of the patient also lodged a complaint with civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Bagga. However, the matter was settled later in the evening when the hospital agreed to the family demand of concession in the medical bill.