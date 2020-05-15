37 cybercrime cases registered in Pune region during lockdown period

PUNE The Maharashtra State Cyber Department has lodged 366 cases against individuals for circulating fake news related to Covid-19 (coronavirus) on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter during the lockdown period. As many as 198 persons have also been arrested in connection with cybercrime, according to officials of the department.

Out of 366 cases in the state, 37 cases were lodged in Pune region. This includes four cases in Pune city, 29 cases in Pune rural area and four cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

SP cyber Balsingh Rajput said that the residents are cautioned to check the forwards twice before they post it in Whatsapp groups and other social media platforms.

“We have also issued instructions to all the cyber cells of different police units to keep a close eye on the objectionable material being posted and takedown notices have been issued to all the concerned platforms of social media and removal process is in progress,” he said.

According to the cyber department, as many as 155 cases have been lodged in connection with forwarding objectionable messages on various WhatsApp groups, 143 cases related to objectionable Facebook posts and 16 cases for making Tick Tock messages. Six cases have been lodged regarding objectionable tweets and four cases related to Instagram posts. As many as 42 cases have been registered for uploading objectionable material on youtube.

The cyber department in its advisory has said that residents are requested not to indulge in violations of restrictions imposed by the administration and the police and help the government in enforcing the lockdown. It is informed that any violations will be dealt with firmly as per the law including the apprehension of the offenders and appropriate action under the preventive sections of the law will be taken.