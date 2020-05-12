37 new cases in Punjab, tally 1,969

Twenty-one fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Punjab on Tuesday — nine from Jalandhar, eight from Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Rupnagar, Kapurthala and Fazilka. Ludhiana recorded one fresh case on Tuesday and 16 on late Monday night. With this, Punjab tally of confirmed cases has gone up to 1,969.

A 5-month-old girl was among the nine tested positive cases in Jalandhar district, taking the district’s tally to 197, including six deaths. Health officials said eight patients were close contacts of Covid-19 patients, while there is no clarity from where a patient contracted the virus as he has no travel history.

One patient was reported from Kapurthala district.

In Ludhiana, a ward boy of DMCH was tested positive for the virus, two days after a colleague of his was found infected. As per the hospital staff, he was among the 100 staff members who were quarantined on Sunday. The total number of positive patients in Ludhiana is now 136. Sixteen cases — 14 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and two locals — were found positive in the district late Monday night.

A 60-year-old man of Anandpur Sahib, who had returned from Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi, also tested positive. He was among the seven people brought back from the Delhi gurdwara on May 11. Five others tested negative while the report of one is awaited.

Breather for SBS Nagar’s 14 villages

Fourteen villages of Banga sub-division in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district which were sealed after they were declared a containment zone, were unsealed on Tuesday. Officials said no positive case in these villagers was reported since March 26.