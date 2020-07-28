37-year-old dies after falling into lift shaft

A 37-year-old labourer on Monday died after falling into lift shaft from the second floor of three storeyed Navjeevan Dyeing unit in Dombivli, on Tuesday. His body was sent to Rukminibai Civic Hospital for post-mortem. Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the case.

The incident took place on Monday, followed by which the labourer Omkar Gupta who suffered severe injuries was taken to the Shivam Hospital. Gupta succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. His body was sent to Rukminibai Civic Hospital for post-mortem.

The video of the labourer, Omkar Gupta, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Pisavali village, Kalyan-Shil road, entering the lift with a cart, comprising sack of textiles and falling down the shaft went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Gupta is seen working, while the manual gate of the lift is open. He pushes the cart and walks into the lift. As the lift was on the third floor, Gupta along with the cart fell in the empty space in the shaft.

Manpada police have registered accidental death report and the investigation is underway. The police also inspected the company.

“We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the case. If any negligence is proved from the company’s side, then a case under section 304 A will be registered,” said D K Choure, senior police inspector, Manpada police station.

Omkar was the sole bread winner for his family comprising wife and two children, father, mother and a brother. He worked in shifts at the company.

Management in charge of the company Kailash Karle said, “There are two lifts side by side. The lift’s gate needs to be opened when the lift carriage arrives. The worker might have opened the lift door in advance, and kept waiting for the lift. He might have not realised that the lift was on the third floor. We have been co-operating with the police and also helped with hospital expenses, but unfortunately he succumbed to the injuries.”