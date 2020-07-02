3rd in a weekLightning kills 27 in Bihar

PATNA:

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed as lightning struck again in Bihar on Thursday, the third time in a week, taking the toll to 134.

Earlier, on June 26, lightning struck 24 districts and left 96 people dead. On June 30, it killed 11 people.

A majority of the deaths on Thursday were of farmers working in their fields.

While the maximum number of deaths (seven) was reported from Samastipur district, six casualties were reported from Patna, four from East Champaran, two each from Sheohar and Madhubani districts, three from Katihar and one each from Purnea and West Champaran districts.

In Patna, five persons, including three women, were killed and three others injured at Dulhin Bazar locality when all of them were working in paddy fields.

In East Champaran, officials said a 27-year-old woman and three others were injured at Parsauni village under Patahi police station while a 17-year-old boy,from Ajagarwa village was killed in the lightning strikes.

Expressing his condolences, chief minister Nitish Kumar directed the district magistrates (DMs) concerned to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families in accordance with the relief norms. He also directed to ensure medical treatment of the injured.

Officials of the state’s disaster management department say advance warnings are sent out through text messages, television channels or through posters or pamphlets. “The farmers did not get the warning sent across, and the only way they can be protected is by tackling things at the panchayat level and educating farmers. The majority of the deaths took place due to people seeking shelter under trees,” said an official.

The official said that during a storm, people should seek shelter in brick houses. if possible. People should avoid boating, fishing or being in open water during thunderstorms, as water bodies are vulnerable to lightning strikes, and water is a good conductor.

(With inputs from Sandeep Bhaskar)

Headline: Strikes from sky

Intro: Despite govt claims of an early warning system, lightning continues to kill people in alarming numbers

Date: Fatalities

April 19: 5

April 23: 6

April 26: 12

May 1: 7

May 6: 12

May 7: 2

May 19: 5

June 26: 96

June 30: 11

July 2: 26