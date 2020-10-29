Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 4.6-acre housing project site in Sector 77 fetched for ₹100 crore

4.6-acre housing project site in Sector 77 fetched for ₹100 crore

Since it is a prime location, we will be constructing the tallest towers of tricity there. We are hoping to start the construction work by next month, says Homeland Builders CEO Umang Jindal

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:43 IST

By Hillary Victor,

The property has been bought by Delhi-based Homeland Builders in a bid said to be highest ever

Even though the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) earned ₹417 crore by selling almost half of its properties out of total 113 in the 15-day auction that concluded on Tuesday, another site of 4.6 acres meant for a housing project in Sector 77 was sold for a whopping ₹100 crore in a bid said to be the highest ever. The reserve price of the site was ₹68 crore.

The auction for this site went for nearly 14 hours as Delhi-based Homeland Builders bought the property after outbidding another developer from the national capital.

The site – sold for nearly ₹20 crore per acre – has been bought by the same company that built luxury flats in Sector 70 and is also coming up with Homeland Unity Mall in Sector 67.

The site is located on the 200-metre wide Airport Road in Sector 77 and is close to the district administrative complex in Sector 76.



Homeland Builders CEO Umang Jindal said, “There was a tough fight for the site, which went at a price about 100% times higher. Since it is a prime location, we will be constructing the tallest towers of tricity there. We are hopeful to start the construction work by next month. We are planning to build at least 276 flats at the site that also falls in the vicinity of the famous Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.”

The amount, though earned from just one bid, is also the highest revenue the developing authority has generated during an auction from a group housing society.

Mohali, particularly its peripheral areas of Zirakpur, Kharar, and New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), has been the tricity’s development hub in the recent past. Since last year, with GMADA-led IT City and Aerocity projects, Airport Road too is coming up as a prominent realty destination.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
PDP, Panthers Party stage protests against new land laws
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Six cases of cheating reported in Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Himachal’s buyback policy for plastic yields positive result
Oct 29, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.