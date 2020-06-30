Sections
Home / Cities / 4 arrested for stealing bikes for joyrides

4 arrested for stealing bikes for joyrides

Mumbra police arrested four persons for bike theft in Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa area. The accused would break the handle locks of the bikes, take them for a ride across the city and...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Mumbra police arrested four persons for bike theft in Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa area. The accused would break the handle locks of the bikes, take them for a ride across the city and leave it at any place once the fuel tank was empty. They stole at least 14 bikes with the same modus operandi.

According to police, many cases of vehicle thefts were being reported in the last few days in Mumbra and nearby suburbs. The Thane police commissioner had ordered investigation in the cases.

Senior police inspector, M Kad, said, “Through CCTV footages we have nabbed Arshad Shaikh, 19, Suraj Saroj, 20, Aman Shaikh 20 and Sufiana Ansari, 19. They have confessed about stealing 14 bikes so far. They would start the bike by breaking the handle lock and go for a joy ride till the bike was out of fuel. They are habitual offenders and knew the mechanics of the bikes.”

They are booked under Motor Vehicle Act, while the police are yet to recover the bikes.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra reports less than 5k new Covid 19 cases, Mumbai less than 1,000
Jun 30, 2020 21:10 IST
Teaching suspended at Panjab University, affiliated colleges till July 31
Jun 30, 2020 21:07 IST
Sara greets paparazzi with a wave and a namaste as she’s spotted outdoors
Jun 30, 2020 21:05 IST
Punjab’s second Sainik School stuck in red tape
Jun 30, 2020 21:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.