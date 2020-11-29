4 blind murders solved with arrest of three Kala Kachha gang members by Mohali police

With the arrest of three active members of the notorious interstate Kala Kachha gang, Mohali police on Saturday claimed to have solved multiple crimes, including four blind murders.

Those arrested have been identified as Matching of Muradabad, Wasim of Uttar Pradesh, and Ramjaan, alias Kura, of Delhi, who had made Baddi in Himachal Pradesh as their base, from where they were arrested.

“They are involved in sensational crimes in Punjab and Haryana.Thirteen FIRs, including that of four murders, have been traced,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

One of the accused, Matching, was declared a proclaimed offender in Kapurthala in 2013. The accused were booked for murder at Saha in Ambala in August 2019. They were also involved in a double murder in Kapurthala in September 2019.

In Mohali, the trio had struck at two farm houses in Majri village in October this year. Besides looting jewellery and cash, they had left one man dead and other occupants injured.

During investigation, police found the involvement of the Kala Kachha (also known as Kachha Baniyan) gang of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand. The trio is reported to have confessed to involvement in at least 20 crimes.