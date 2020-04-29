Sections
Home / Cities / 4 booked for gangraping Panipat woman

4 booked for gangraping Panipat woman

Victim complained that four men took her to an isolated place and gangraped her when she was going to cross Yamuna river near Rana Majra village

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Four men have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 21-year-old married woman in Sanaoli of Panipat district.

Police said the woman belonged to Panipat and was married in a village of Uttar Pradesh. She complained that four men took her to an isolated place and gangraped her when she was going to cross Yamuna river near Rana Majra village on the evening of April 27 as her husband was waiting for her on the other side of the river.

Sanoli police station in-charge Surender Kumar said the woman had filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

He said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was launched.



The cop said that the woman has also disclosed names of accused, “but this is a part of investigation”.

He said the medical examination of the woman will be conducted, adding that she has been isolated as she belongs to another state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’ - UEFA medical committee
Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST
4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar
Apr 29, 2020 22:32 IST
Mamata hints at continuing with Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
Recovery rate of Covid patients in Haryana climbs to 73%
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.