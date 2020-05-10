Sections
Home / Cities / 4 booked for murder of 55-yr-old man over land dispute in Faridkot

The police said victim Naib Singh was attacked with sharp-edged weapons outside his house on Saturday evening

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:46 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police on Sunday booked four persons for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old man over a land dispute at Kothe Nanaksar village in Kotkapura sub-division of Faridkot district.

The police said victim Naib Singh was attacked with sharp-edged weapons outside his house on Saturday evening. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

The accused were identified as Ramandeep Singh, Babbu Singh, Gurjit Singh and Gursewak Singh, all residents of Kothe Nanaksar.

The deceased’s son stated in his police complaint that Ramandeep and Babbu had land dispute with their family and an FIR was already registered in this regard at Kotkapura city police station after his father lodged a complaint against the accused.



Senior superintendent of police Manjit Singh Dhesi said, “Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused, who are on the run,” he added.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 343 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is the second murder in the past three days in the district amid lockdown.

