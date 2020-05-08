Sections
Home / Cities / 4 booked for quarantine violations

4 booked for quarantine violations

Police said sarpanch Harbhajan Singh came in contact of a Covid-19 patient and was quarantined along with some others at a government primary school but they violated quarantine

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Sadar Ahmedgarh police have booked four persons, including sarpanch of Khanpur village, near Malerkotla for quarantine violations. The sarpanch and his supporters have alleged that they caught two drug smugglers but police are ‘protecting them’.

Police said sarpanch Harbhajan Singh came in contact of a Covid-19 patient and was quarantined along with some others at a government primary school but they violated quarantine.

“A resident caught two women carrying drugs in his fields. The sarpanch and others questioned the women when they were passing by the school road. Locals found some capsules from the women’s bags after which one of the women misbehaved with the sarpanch. However, police did not act against the women and booked the sarpanch instead,” said Chamkour Singh, a Khanpur resident.

“The accused were identified as sarpanch Harbhajan Singh, Satvir Singh, Jyoti and Bimla, all from Khanpur,” police said.



Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said that they have started investigation and assured fair inquiry into the matter.

A case was registered for violation of quarantine. And samples of the capsules recovered from the women have been sent to the laboratory. Further action will be taken as per reports, said SSP Garg.

The case against the four accused was registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:52 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Apple logs 71% growth in India smartphone market in Q1 2020
May 08, 2020 02:12 IST
Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants
May 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Businesses have to patiently work with AI, its no magic: Microsoft
May 08, 2020 02:00 IST
UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot
May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.