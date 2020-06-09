4 Covid-19 deaths in J&K; 61 fresh cases

Four persons died due to Covid-19 and 61 tested positive for it, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4,346.

The number of cases reported daily has dropped below 100 after 17 days.

Officials said that the new cases were reported in both Jammu and Kashmir. “Sixty-one new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported since Monday— 17 from Jammu division and 44 from Kashmir division,” said a statement by the administration.

Among the new cases, 27 persons were found to have a travel history. “Also, three Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division,” the statement said. The statement did not confirm the fourth death.

A 70-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Qazigund, suffering from pneumonia, died at Government Medical College, Anantnag, a 50-year-old auto driver lost his life to the disease at Srinagar’s Chest Diseases Hospital. On Monday evening, a 70-year-old woman from Baramulla, with bilateral pneumonia, died at SMHS Hospital.

The fourth patient, a 32-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam who was admitted at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on June 5 died at the hospital today,” said medical superintendent of SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan.

With this, the death toll in the region reached 49—44 in the Kashmir division and five in the Jammu division.

Fresh cases were reported in all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 3407.

The highest jump in Kashmir was in Srinagar with 13 new cases while the rest of the districts saw a single-digit increase.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in six of the 10 districts taking the division tally to 939. Most of the districts in the division reported a single-digit increase.

Moreover, 182 more corona patients recovered on Tuesday and were discharged from UT hospitals. “Twenty-nine persons were discharged from Jammu division and 153 from Kashmir division,” the government statement said.

So far, 1,506 out of the total 4,346 patients have recovered, 1,265 of those are from Kashmir and 241 are from the Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 2,099 and 693 in Jammu.