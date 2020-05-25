4 Covid patients die in Kalyan

Four deaths and 38 new Covid cases were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday. A family of six from Titwala tested positive, after its family member, who works in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), got infected.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recorded 22 Covid deaths so far. The total case count is 804.

An 87-year-old elderly woman from Kalyan (West), a 69-year-oldman who worked at Vashi APMC market, a 59-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kalyan (East) and a 55-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died after testing positive for Covid.

“Those who died had comorbidities like heart ailment, diabetes and hypertension,” said an officer of health department, KDMC.