4 days lockdown in Pune Cantonment from today

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:32 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE: The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has once again clamped a complete lockdown in the PCB areas in east Pune to control the spread of Covid-19.

The total shutdown beginning today will be effective till Friday, May 22, the cantonment board’s chief executive officer Amit Kumar said in an order issued on Monday after a meeting called by PCB president Brigadier Kuljeet Singh.

Only medical shops will be allowed to be open from 10 am to 1 pm and 5pm to 8 pm and milk delivery from 7am to 10 am. All other shops and establishments will remain closed.

PCB, which is spread over 11.9 km area and includes localities such as Camp, Wanawdi, Race Course, and prominent shopping areas such as Mahatma Gandhi Road and East Street, has seen 128 positive cases as of May 18. As of May 18, Pune city, part of a red zone district, has seen 3,598 positive cases and 199 deaths with 69 containment zones.



The headquarters of the Army’s Southern Command is located in the PCB area. The rising number of positive cases has been seen in areas such as Bhimpura, New Modikhana and nearby areas.

